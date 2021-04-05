Updated Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania: New Champions Expected

WWE WrestleMania 37 is just a few days away. For the second consecutive year, WWE’s biggest event of the year will take place over two nights.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will play host to WrestleMania this Saturday and Sunday, April 10th and 11th.

The matches are set and wrestling fans are placing bets on their expected winners. Online betting site Bet Online has published updated betting odds for the top matches at WrestleMania. While these odds should not be considered outright spoilers, they are often pretty accurate in predicting match results.

Saturday, April 10th, 2021

Drew McIntyre is favored (-200) to defeat WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (+150)

Bianca Belair is favored (-300) to defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks (+200)

AJ Styles & Omos are favored (-300) to defeat Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day (+200)

Braun Strowman is favored (-500) to defeat Shane McMahon (+300)

Cesaro is favored (-200) to defeat Seth Rollins (+150)

Bad Bunny is is heavily favored (-850) to defeat The Miz (+450)

Sunday, Apr 11, 2021 – WWE – WrestleMania

Edge is favored (+115) is a slight favorite to defeat Universal Champion Roman Reigns (+150) and Daniel Bryan (+200)

Rhea Ripley is favored (-400) to defeat Asuka (+250)

Apollo Crews and Intercontinental Champion Big E are even

Rey & Dominik Mysterio are favorites (-300) over Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (+200)

Kevin Owens is favored (-250) to defeat Sami Zayn (+170)

The Fiend is a heavy favorite (-950) to beat Randy Orton (+500)

