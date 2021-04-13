WWE Releases Salaries For Vince McMahon, Triple H & Other Top Executives

WWE has released a new SEC filing ahead of its annual stockholder’s meeting in May.

This is where they listed salary and compensation for top executives for 2021, which you can see here:

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon: $1,400,000

President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan : $1,200,000

Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon: $730,000

EVP, Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H: $730,000

WWE stated, “In respect of 2021, we did not grant any salary increases to our named executive officers.”

For comparison, WWE also listed the earnings for these executives for last year that salary, stock awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation, and other compensation:

Vince: $3,905,792

Khan: $12,964,565 (Khan was granted a $5 million sign-on bonus. He joined the company in August 2020. He received $6,799,138 in stock awards)

Stephanie: $2,187,266

Triple H: $2,318,280

Regarding Stephanie, it was stated in the filing, “In 2020, Shane McMahon was retained as a performer for the Company for which he received minimum guaranteed performance fees and royalties aggregating approximately $820,369.”

Finally, WWE has “booking agreements” listed for Triple H and Stephanie. Here’s an excerpt:

Paul Levesque. We have a booking agreement with Mr. Levesque which currently runs until March 30, 2022, and thereafter extends for successive one-year periods unless either party gives notice of nonextension at least 90 days prior to the expiration date. Under this agreement, Mr. Levesque is entitled to a minimum guaranteed annual payment of $1 million which the Company is entitled to recoup from all payments under the agreement including pay for performing in live and televised events and royalties for merchandise sold utilizing Mr. Levesque’s name and/or likeness.



Stephanie McMahon. We have a booking agreement with Ms. McMahon which currently runs until October 6, 2021, and thereafter extends for successive one-year periods unless either party gives notice of nonextension at least 90 days prior to the expiration date. Under this agreement, Ms. McMahon is entitled to a minimum guaranteed annual payment of $750,000 which the Company is entitled to recoup from all payments under the agreement including pay for performing in live and televised events and royalties for merchandise sold including Ms. McMahon’s name and/or likeness.