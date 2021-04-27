WWE Star Natalya Talks School Fights and Protecting Kayfabe

Natalya Neidhart comes from Canadian wrestling royalty. It goes without saying that she is proud of the business she is a part of. This passion has been with her since she was a kid. To the point that she would go to great lengths to protect the world of kayfabe.

Talking in a recent interview on Ryan Satins Out of Character show, Natalya recalled a story from her youth that saw her get into a full-on fight on the school bus with a girl who talked about wrestling being fake. The incident itself revolved around Papa Shango and the green vomit he would induce in his opponents.

According to Natalya, she was protecting the business of professional wrestling. The fight was so bad it took teachers to break it up. It went so far that their parents were called to the school.

It must have been an interesting one when the teacher explained the fight to Natalya’s father Jim ‘the anvil’ Neidhart.

Natalya has been a WWE stalwart for many years. She is currently seeing a run in the tag team division with Tamina, the daughter of Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka.

She has come a long way from the little girl who admitted she would cry when people told her wrestling was fake.

Natalya has become a powerful voice not just for women’s wrestling but wrestling as a business. It’s clear to see her passion runs as deep as it can possibly get.