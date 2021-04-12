WWE WrestleMania Night 2 Results: Universal Title Triple Threat, New Champions Crowned

WWE WrestleMania Night 2 aired live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. Roman Reigns put the Universal Championship on the line against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match in the main event. Asuka defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley. Apollo Crews challenged for the Intercontinental Championship against Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Natalya & Tamina.

WrestleMania Night 2 Results:

Randy Orton def. The Fiend Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax def. Tamina & Natalya to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn Sheamus def. Riddle to win the United States Championship Apollo Crews def. Big E to become the new Intercontinental Champion Rhea Ripley def. Asuka to win the RAW Women’s Championship Roman Reigns def. Edge & Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal Championship

Here are the takeaways from Night 2 of WrestleMania 37:

Randy Orton def. The Fiend

Randy Orton faced The Fiend in the first match of the night. Alexa Bliss came down the entrance ramp as Orton was waiting in the ring. Bliss started turning a gigantic jack in the box and The Fiend popped out.

The Fiend leaped off the box and leveled Orton with a Clothesline. The action spilled out of the ring and Orton slammed The Fiend on the announce table. The Fiend locked in the Mandible Claw but Orton broke free and hit a DDT.

Orton dodged a Senton from The Fiend and hit another DDT. The Fiend applied the Mandible Claw and set up for the Sister Abigail but Alexa Bliss popped out of the box with black goo coming down her face. The Fiend got distracted and Orton hit an RKO for the pinfall victory.

Opinion: This was awful and was correctly booed by the crowd in attendance. There was a holy sh*t chant when Bliss emerged, followed by some loud boos once everyone realized that was it. Hell of a way to kill the crowd at the beginning of the show. At the very least, this was slightly better than the worms projected onto the ring at WrestleMania 33.

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Retained

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Tamina in the 2nd match of the night. Nia Jax and Baszler dominated early and sent Tamina out of the ring. Tamina eventually tagged back in and knocked Nia off the apron. Shayna went for the Kirifuda Clutch but Tamina blocked it.

Tamina climbed to the top rope but Shayna caught her with a kick to the face. Nia tagged in and hit a massive Crossbody off the middle turnbuckle. Tamina battled back and hit a Body Slam.

Tamina went for a Splash off the top rope but Nia got out of the way. Natalya locked in the Sharpshooter on Nia but Shayna broke it up. Baszler then applied the Kirifuda Clutch on Natalya and she passed out. Baszler and Jax are still the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Opinion: I would have rather just seen the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania than whatever the point of this was. I thought Natalya and Tamina were heels, so I didn’t understand who WWE wanted the fans to cheer for. The Riott Squad would have made more sense in this match.

Kevin Owens Picked Up A Victory

Kevin Owens faced Sami Zayn tonight at WrestleMania. Logan Paul was ringside or the match. Sami rolled out of the ring right away after Owens hit a Powerbomb. Back in the ring, Owens slammed Zayn across the top rope and followed it up with a Clothesline.

Owens hit a Cannonball and made his way to the top rope but Sami rolled to the apron. Kevin followed him and Sami hit a Brainbuster on the ring apron. Sami hit Owens with a Michinoku Driver and went for the cover but Owens was able to kick out at two.

Kevin Owens hit a Splash off the top rope and went for the cover but Sami kicked out at two. Owens followed it up with a Neckbreaker for a two count. Sami connected with another Brainbuster and went for the cover but Owens kicked out at two as the crowd chanted “this is awesome!”.

Sami went for a Superplex but Owens countered into one of his own and both superstars fell to the canvas. Zayn hit Owens with a Helluva Kick and went for another one but Owens countered with a Superkick. Owens hit another one and planted Sami with a Stunner for the pinfall victory. After the match, Logan Paul shook Owens’ hand. Kevin looked at his hand and then at the crowd as they chanted “yes!”. Owens then planted Logan Paul with a Stunner.

Sheamus Captured The United States Championship

Riddle defended the United States Championship against Sheamus tonight at WrestleMania. Sheamus leveled Riddle with a shoulder tackle to begin the action and went to work on Riddle’s arm.

Sheamus hit a Backbreaker and went for the cover but Riddle powered out at two. Riddle planted Sheamus with a Suplex but the Celtic Warrior battled back. Sheamus hit an Alabama Slam and went for the cover but the United States Champion kicked out at two.

Riddle knocked Sheamus to the floor and connected with a Moonsault. Back in the ring, Riddle hit a Senton off the top rope for a two count. Sheamus went for White Noise off the top rope but slipped. Sheamus recovered and hit White Noise and then a Knee Drop for a near fall. Riddle went for another Moonsault but Sheamus countered into a Brogue Kick for the pinfall victory. Sheamus is the new United States Champion.

Opinion: The botch during the White Noise spot was unfortunate but the finish to this match was excellent. Sheamus has been a workhorse and absolutely deserved this victory and moment at WrestleMania.

Apollo Crews Captured The Intercontinental Championship

Big E defended the IC Title against Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight (Hardcore match). The match started off with Big E and Crews trading shots with kendo sticks. Big E sent Apollo out of the ring and grabbed a gong. Apollo booted the gong away and hit Big E several times with a kendo stick.

Back in the ring, Big E sprinted across the ring and hit Apollo with a massive Spear that sent Crews to the floor. Apollo regrouped and planted Big E with a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron.

Apollo set up the steel steps next to the ring apron but it completely backfired. Big E hit Crews with a Uranage onto the steel steps and started trash talking. Crews grabbed a kendo stick and brutally beat Big E down in the ring with it.

Crews climbed to the top rope and went for a Splash but Big E got out of the way and Apollo crashed through a table. Big E hit the Big Ending but Dabba-Kato showed up. Dabba attacked Big E and then dragged Crews on top of him for the pinfall victory. Apollo Crews is the new Intercontinental Champion.

Opinion: I guess everyone is supposed to forget Dabba-Kato’s stint on RAW Underground or the fact that he was drafted to the brand. He was also Babatunde in the Greatest Royal Rumble a few years back. Having said that, this was still a very entertaining match and it was cool to see Apollo have a meaningful win at the biggest show of the year. Big E and Apollo beat the hell out of each other tonight and it was fun to watch.

Rhea Ripley Won The RAW Women’s Championship

Asuka defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley tonight at WrestleMania 37. Asuka hit a Dropkick and then rolled up Ripley for a two count. Asuka quickly hit another Dropkick but Rhea bounced back and sent Asuka to the corner.

The RAW Women’s Champion tripped Ripley up and bounced her face off the turnbuckle. Ripley rolled out of the ring to regroup as Asuka danced around. Ripley got back into the ring and connected with a slam for a near fall.

Ripley started mocking Asuka and slapping her in the back of the head. Rhea hit a Dropkick of her own and stared at the RAW Women’s Champion as she was laid out on the mat.

Asuka tripped up Rhea and applied a Knee Bar in the middle of the ring. Ripley broke free and planted Asuka with a German Suplex for a near fall. Rhea perched Asuka up on the top turnbuckle but the Empress of Tomorrow connected with an elbow to the face.

Asuka followed it up with a Dropkick off the top rope and both superstars fell to the mat. Asuka connected with a German Suplex and then the Hip Attack in the corner. Asuka booted Rhea in the face and followed it up with another Hip Attack for a two count.

Ripley hit another Dropkick and Asuka tumbled out of the ring. Rhea bounced Asuka’s head off the ring apron and rolled her back inside. Asuka caught Rhea on the apron and planted her with a DDT to the floor.

Back in the ring, Asuka hit a knee to the face for a two count. Asuka went for an Armbar but Ripley escaped by throwing Asuka into the turnbuckle. Rhea then hit the Riptide for the pinfall victory. Rhea Ripley is the new RAW Women’s Champion.

Opinion: I thought this match was alright but it would have been better if there was any semblance of a build for it. Rhea Ripley is incredibly talented but I barely had a reaction to her winning the title.

Roman Reigns Retained The Universal Championship

Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. Reigns went right after Daniel Bryan and leveled him with a punch to the face.

Reigns beat Edge down in the corner and sent Bryan out of the ring. Jey Uso attacked Daniel Bryan and sent him into the steel steps as Triple Threat matches have no disqualifications. Jey delivered a Superkick to Edge as well. Bryan hit Reigns with a Suicide Dive but turned around into another Superkick from Jey.

Edge had enough and launched Jey into the steel steps. Edge went after the Universal Champion and slammed Roman Reigns into the ring post. Edge then hit Jey with a DDT onto the steel steps. WWE medical officials helped Jey backstage as Bryan and Edge battled in the ring.

Bryan went for a Hurricanrana but Edge rolled through and slammed Daniel to the mat. Reigns and Edge then traded punches on the ring apron. Bryan got back in the action and leveled Edge with a Dropkick off the top rope.

Bryan went for a Suicide Dive but Reigns countered into a Suplex outside the ring. Back in the ring, Roman leveled Edge with a massive Clothesline as the crowd booed. Edge dodged the Superman Punch and connected with a DDT. Edge went for a Spear but Roman countered with a Superman Punch that landed this time.

Both Edge and Reigns went for a Spear at the same time and collided in the middle of the ring. Bryan hit Roman with a Flying Headbutt and went for the cover but the Universal Champion powered out at two.

Daniel delivered some Yes Kicks to both Edge and Reigns in the ring. Bryan hit Edge with the Running Knee and booted Roman in the face for a near fall. Daniel applied the Yes Lock in the middle of the ring but Edge broke it up. Bryan got Edge in the Yes Lock but the Universal Champion quickly broke it up.

Roman Powerbombed Daniel Bryan on top of Edge in the middle of the ring. The action spilled to the outside as the crowd chanted “Roman sucks!”. Reigns got distracted by the crowd for a moment before sliding the steel steps next to the announce table.

Reigns Powerbombed Bryan through the announce table but turned around into a Spear from Edge. The Rated R Superstar brought a chair into the ring but Roman ripped it away. Reigns went for the Guillotine Choke but Edge shoved him to the turnbuckle. Edge then locked in a Crossface in the center of the ring.

Roman was about to tap out but Bryan grabbed his hand at the last moment. Bryan applied the Yes Lock while the Crossface was locked in. Edge and Bryan then traded heatbutts to break the holds as the WWE Universe chanted “this is awesome!”. Bryan started stomping on Edge’s neck and set up in the corner for the Running Knee.

Edge countered with a Spear and delivered another one to Reigns. Edge went for the cover but Daniel Bryan dragged referee Charles Robinson out of the ring before his hand hit the mat for a third time. Edge got pissed off and started bring more chairs into the ring.

Edge hit Bryan and Reigns several times with the chair before putting Daniel’s head on the steel chair. Edge did the same to Roman Reigns and grabbed another chair. Edge hit Bryan with a ConChairTo but was attacked by Jey. Edge took out Jey but turned around into a Spear from Roman Reigns. Roman then hit Edge with the ConChairTo and pinned both superstars to retain the Universal Championship.

Opinion: This match had a terrific build and it delivered tonight. Unfortunately, Night 1 was a much better show in my opinion and it was tough for Night 2 to overcome the terrible start. Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan put on the match of the night to close the show. I loved the finish with Reigns pinning both men to retain as well.