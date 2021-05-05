Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell Are the New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

Congratulations to Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The female duo from NXT faction The Way are your new NXT women’s tag team champions. The Way is making their mark in NXT, and look set to be a faction to be reckoned with.

Tuesday night, four women went to war in the NXT ring. With all competitors laying it on the line in a street fight that will be long remembered. With tables, chairs, and weapons aplenty, this was a match that lacked nothing in terms of intensity.

The win adds more gold to The Way’s waists, with Johnny Gargano already holding the North American Championship. How long he will be champion remains to be seen, with his upcoming fight with Bronson Reed.

The tag title victory is the first time that either Candice LeRae or Indi Hartwell have held gold in WWE. Moreover, it will be interesting to see how long their run lasts. The first two sets of champions, however, were unable to hold onto the belts for that long.

NXT will be eager to build prestige around their newest title. Historically, that works best when champs have a solid run. Logically speaking, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell should be set for a solid reign as champs.

With Gargano and Austin Theory in their corner, you have to say that the future is looking golden for the new NXT women’s tag team champions.