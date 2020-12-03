AEW Dynamite & NXT Viewership For December 2nd

Sting’s AEW debut, Jon Moxley’s World title defense against Kenny Omega and the shocking conclusion of last night’s Dynamite helped Winter is Coming score a decisive win over WWE NXT.
Here’s the breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily.com:
- AEW: 913,000 viewers, 0.42 rating (Adults 18-49)
- NXT: 658,000 viewers, 0.16 rating (Adults 18-49)
AEW President Tony Khan thanked the great fans who helped make the ‘biggest Dynamite of all time’ a viewership success.
For comparison, Monday’s WWE Raw averaged 1,741,000 viewers and did a 0.53 rating in the key demo.
This week’s Impact Wrestling data is available this week, since they made the Top 150 shows on cable. Tuesday’s Impact on AXS-TV did 166,000 viewers with a 0.05 in the Adults 18-49 demographic. It ranked 121 on cable for the night.
With new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appearing on Impact next week, it’s going to be interesting to see how much of a boost Impact gets from this appearance.
