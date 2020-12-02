AEW Winter Is Coming: Final Card, Control Center Video

Winter is Coming to AEW. As this roller coaster year winds down, All Elite Wrestling will deliver what they’re calling the biggest AEW Dynamite ever.

Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship will be on the line in his toughest challenge to date. Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin seek revenge against Team Taz. 15 men will vie for the coveted Dynamite Diamond Ring and more.

The following matches are signed for Winter is Coming:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Cody Rhodes & TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

Chris Jericho vs. Kazarian

Britt Baker vs. Layla Hirsch

AEW has brought back the beloved ‘control center’ to provide a preview for Winter is Coming. Take it away, Tony Schiavone: