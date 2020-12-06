Backstage Update On Status Of Third Rascalz Member Trey Miguel

WWE announced the signing of two members of The Rascalz stable in Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz earlier this week, alongside some other signings.

This led many to wonder about the future of Trey Miguel, the third member of the Impact Wrestling stable and the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided some update on his status.

According to the Observer, the former Impact Wrestling star is “considering both WWE and AEW” but he hasn’t made a decision on which promotion he wants to join yet.

The Rascalz joined Impact Wrestling back in 2018 and their fan following has grown in the last couple of years. The trio also competed in various indie promotions in this time.

During a recent interview with Fox Sports, Triple H had commented on the trio saying that he is impressed with what the three stars have done so far.

With two of The Rascalz members already being part of the WWE roster, the probability of Miguel joining the promotion in near future as well is very high.

Though since he has not made a decision yet, there is still a possibility that he can sign with AEW and it would be interesting to see what choice the young star makes.