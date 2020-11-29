Bayley Reveals Nixed Plans For Her WrestleMania Entrance

Many wrestlers were working on plans for their grand WrestleMania entrance at the Raymond James Stadium before coronavirus forced WWE to move the show to the performance center and it appears that Bayley was one such star.

The former SmackDown women’s champion recently appeared on D-Von Dudley’s podcast where she talked about a number of things and also revealed the nixed plans for her WrestleMania entrance.

Bayley revealed that she wanted Hayley Williams from Paramore to perform her entrance at WrestleMania and they were trying to make it happen before the pandemic halted those plans:

“So before the pandemic, before we knew that WrestleMania was gonna be in front of nobody and we were actually trying to figure out how to get that going and how to make it work.

Like we were having phone calls about it, and then all this happened and we couldn’t do it.” said Bayley, “So, we’ll see. I’m never gonna stop trying because that’s a dream moment for me and a dream WrestleMania moment for me so Hayley Williams, let’s do it, come on.”

The former NXT star isn’t the only one who had to give up on her WrestleMania plans and previous reports have revealed the cancelled plans for Becky Lynch’s entrance at the Show Of Shows as well.

Bayley has been feuding with Sasha Banks for the past few months over the SmackDown women’s title and after the Survivor Series PPV; it would be interesting to see what the company has planned for her.