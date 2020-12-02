Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Booker T On His Favorite Part Of Undertaker’s Final Farewell

Booker T reveals which spot from the Final Farewell segment he liked the most

By Anutosh Bajpai
Booker T
Photo Credit: WWE.com

Booker T was one of the legends who were brought in for Undertaker’s Final Farewell segment at this year’s edition of the Survivor Series PPV.

The former WCW Champion talked about his experience on the show and the legacy of the Dead Man in detail on the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast.

- Advertisement -

Revealing his favourite moment of the segment which had many layers, Booker T picked out the spot where Undertaker paid tribute to the late Paul Bearer:

“That guy was a legendary figure in the business. He really– people need to do their research and go in-depth, and really understand what Paul Bearer really did to the business. He wasn’t just a character.

He was a guy that contributed more in so many ways behind the scenes than one would know… To appreciate it and give Paul those props, it was awesome.” said Booker T, “That was the best part of the whole thing for me, was having Paul Bearer just there with the urn. It just made me feel good.”

The wrestling veteran also gave his thoughts on the highly debated topic of whether it was the real send-off for Taker or we will see the Dead Man in the ring again in future.

Booker T claimed that he thinks the segment was his real send off, mentioning how he’s coming off the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 which will be really hard for anyone to top, including Taker himself.

SourceWrestlingInc

Latest News

AEW

Chris Jericho Reacts To NXT Beating AEW Dynamite In TV Ratings

'The Demogod' Chris Jericho has reacted to NXT beating last week's episode of AEW Dynamite in TV ratings and reminded people that they still...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On The Segment Between Randy Orton And Bray Wyatt On Raw

The opening segment for this week's episode of Raw turned a lot of heads and the segment featuring Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss and 'The...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On The Current Creative Flow In WWE, Bruce Prichard’s Position

Bruce Prichard has become one of the most powerful people backstage in WWE after the removal of Paul Heyman from the creative team, according...
Read more
AEW

AEW Trios Championships Planned for Next Year

All Elite Wrestling is considering introducing a new set of championship titles next year. AEW President Tony Khan commented on these plans during Tuesday's...
Read more
Wrestling News

Tony Khan AEW Winter Is Coming Media Briefing Recap

AEW President Tony Khan hosted a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon to promote Wednesday's Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. The following are...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC