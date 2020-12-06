Sunday, December 6, 2020
Bully Ray Talks WWE Constantly ‘Cutting Off’ Hot Angles and Characters

The former Dudley Boy talks WWE cutting off hot angles

By Jake Jeremy
Bully Ray
Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed WWE’s use of the Hurt Business. Whilst the group does appear to be getting some traction on television, Bully Ray believes that it is another case of WWE cutting off a ‘hot angle’ before it can really get going.

“As fans? The minute we get a little bit of traction, and we’re getting into something? They [WWE] stop it, they cut it off” Bully Ray began on Busted Open. “That’s why, even with the Hurt Business, I haven’t been fully on board.”

Bully Ray on The Hurt Business

“I like the Hurt Business” Bully Ray clarified. “I think there’s a tonne of potential to further the Hurt Business. But the minute anyone gets a little bit of traction? Something goes wrong.”

In the past WWE have appeared to be prone to cutting the legs off more organic occasions of talent getting over. One of the biggest examples is Matt Cardona/Zack Ryder, who produced his own YouTube show that become extremely successful back in the early 2010s. Although WWE would start to get behind Ryder? They completely killed his push as they made some questionable booking decisions involving John Cena and his feud with Kane.

Ray would finish by discussing the Hurt Business again in particular. “The minute the Hurt Business starts the show looking like these big, bad, intimidating mother truckers? Then they go losing matches. The minute the four of them start to gel? Here goes Cedric [Alexander] splitting on them. I don’t know, it’s almost like…it’s almost like I’m scared to get into a relationship with any WWE characters.”

Do you agree with Bully Ray? Do you think there’s too many characters that WWE pulls back on when they’re just getting hot on television? Let us know in the comments

Bully Ray Talks WWE Constantly 'Cutting Off' Hot Angles and Characters

