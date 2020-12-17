Chris Jericho Names Big Show As His Favorite Tag Team Partner Ever

All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho has named The Big Show as his favorite tag team partner. Jericho made the declaration on a recent episode of his podcast, Talk is Jericho. He stressed how Big Show was his favorite tag team partner “by far.”

“That was because I was tag team champions with Edge and Edge tore his Achilles tendon and he was going to be out for eight months,’ Jericho said. “They didn’t want to strip me of the titles, so Vince wanted me to have another partner because we were going into a feud with DX. A lot of people wanted to put me with a young guy and I said, we can’t do this, DX will eat you alive unless I have somebody that’s a world champion level.”

- Advertisement -

According to Jericho, he suggested he team up with Kane. However, Vince McMahon proposed he team with Big Show. Jericho liked the idea but had a couple of caveats before agreeing.

“I said, great, but no more comedy and he needs to get rid of the one-sided strap. I wanted him in tights. He wanted a singlet. I said we are going to remember how big he is and he is going to be a giant with me. Vince said, ‘Absolutely.’ That’s where it started.”

Jericho And Big Show’s Chemistry

Chris Jericho reflected on how every match the team won was only because of The Big Show knocking out their opponent. The two would ultimately become close friends, with Jericho noting how they would argue “like an old married couple.”

“[…] I would have an idea and then he would come up with an idea. I would say, ‘yeah that’s good, but mine’s better.’ He would say, ‘Fine, I’ll just sit here and be a big stupid giant and won’t say a word.’ We had a great chemistry and a great friendship. He was an excellent partner for sure.”

Chris Jericho competed during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Alongside his Inner Circle stablemates, he faced off against Best Friends, The Varsity Blondes, and Top Flight.