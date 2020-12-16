Don Callis Talks Kenny Omega On Impact Wrestling PPV

This week on Impact Wrestling, Don Callis booked Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns as the main event for Hard to Kill. Shortly after the show aired, Callis appeared on Figure Four Daily and spoke about his recent actions in the wrestling business.

During the discussion, Bryan Alvarez asked Callis if he’s received any blowback from Impact for letting another promotion’s champion run rough shot on their show.

- Advertisement -

“Blowback? Bryan, Kenny Omega, and I are the most talked about thing in professional wrestling and have been for the last 2.5 weeks,” Callis responded. “When you are that big, no one can touch you. Cause you know what they think? They think ‘gee, I kind of wish Don had clued us in but we have Kenny Omega on our show and over a million people saw the Kenny Omega Don Callis interview. Over a million people saw the Tony Khan infomercial.’ Those numbers don’t lie, Bryan Alvarez. So, the words that Impact might be looking for is ‘hey, this is great!'”

Callis continued to talk about how this is an opportunity for someone like Rich Swann to show everyone what he can do.

“Rich Swann is one of the most competitive athletes I’ve ever been around,” Callis continued. “So, all I’ve done is given someone opportunity, Bryan. Here’s your opportunity to get in the ring with the best wrestler in the world, Kenny Omega, with the Good Brothers, and show everyone who you are, and do it in front of more people than you ever dreamed possible. If you call that running rough shot, I call that making dreams come true, Bryan.”

Don Callis Hints At What Might Come Next

Callis was then asked if he can let fans know what might be coming next in the angle.

“This may go on, as my record suggests, for many, many years,” Callis responded. “When you want to imagine what that next move could be, imagine something so big that you didn’t think it was possible and then magnify that by a thousandfold and you might be getting in the ballpark of what’s next.”

The full interview from Figure Four Daily is available here.