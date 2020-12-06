Sunday, December 6, 2020
Former Marine Lacey Evans Hypes WWE’s Tribute To The Troops

Lacey Evans is hyping up tonight's Tribute to the Troops.

By Ian Carey

WWE’s Tribute to the Troops airs tonight and while former US Marine, Lacey Evans, won’t be on the card, she’s been promoting the event and speaking with servicemen and women. Evans spoke to TV Insider recently about how this year’s event will be different.

“It will definitely be different. I was just excited to be part of the backstage process figuring out ways we can continue giving back to them. Our troops will be front and center. We’ve done virtual meet-and-greets. I met 11 troop members and their families. A few of us did go to a military base in Miramar, California. [WWE is] still making it work regardless of the Hell the world is going through,” Evans said.

Evans continued to say that working with WWE allows her to continue to meet with military personnel and their families.

“Once you get out, you miss being in the military every day. But at least my job allows me to be surrounded by them on and off because WWE has so many partnerships. They have ones with the USO, Hire Heroes, Tribute to the Troops. I still get to see my brothers and sisters. It’s not climbing through the mud anymore, [but] it keeps me motivated as ever,” Evans continued.

As for what fans can expect at Tribute to the Troops, Evans revealed some details.

“We are going to bring the fireworks. We’re still going to bring the entertainment with some hard-hitting action. Veterans love that. They love the noises. The impact, the ground, and pound. That’s exactly what they are going to get. We don’t stop giving back to our troops. Not now, not ever.”

The lineup for tonight’s show is below:

  • Drew McIntyre vs The Miz
  • Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Bayley & Natalya
  • Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy & The Street Profits vs. King Corbin, Elias, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

The full interview with Lacey Evans can be read here.

