Full Card Announced For AAA’s Triplemania

AAA's TripleMania will take place on December 12th, 2020.

By Ian Carey

Most years, Triplemania takes place during the summer. In 2020, however, the ongoing global pandemic caused the event originally scheduled for August 22nd, 2020 to be postponed. AAA has since announced the event will be held on December 12th, 2020 and no fans will be permitted to attend.

Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid on the show. The full lineup is below:

  • Hair vs Hair Match
    Pagano vs Chessman
  • AAA Mega Championship
    Kenny Omega (c) vs Laredo Kid
  • Marvel Lucha Libre
    Aracno and Leyenda Americana vs. Terror Púrpura and Venenoide
  • Tito Santana (not the Tito Santana you are thinking of), Carta Brava Jr., and Mocho Cota Jr.) vs. Niño Hamburguesa, Máximo, and Mr. Iguana
  • Lady Shani vs. Faby Apache vs. Chik Tormenta vs. La Hiedra vs. Hades vs. Lady Maravilla
  • AAA Tag Team Championships
    Los Lucha Brothers (Fénix and Pentagón Jr.) (c) vs. Jinetes del Aire (Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr.) vs. Los Mercenarios (Texano Jr. and Rey Escorpión)
  • Los Psycho Circus (Psycho Clown, Monster Clown, and Murder Clown) vs. Blue Demon Jr. and La Familia Real (L.A. Park and El Hijo de L.A. Park)
The show will take place in the Mexico City Arena in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico.

