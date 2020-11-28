Impact Wrestling Filming Multiple Endings At Recent Tapings

Impact Wrestling has reportedly been trying to keep their options as open as possible lately concerning its storylines. According to a report from Fightful Select, the promotion has been filming multiple endings to matches recently. This gives the promotion some options if a wrestler leaves the promotion after the tapings but before their match airs. Impact can then decide which wrestler will be shown winning the match closer to when the show airs.

In addition to different endings to matches being taped, segments were also reportedly filmed multiple times using different wrestlers. This was done in case one or more of the wrestlers used in the scenes depart the company.

Impact has run into problems in this area over the last year. At Bound For Glory, the promotion was left with few options as to how they could handle Kylie Rae not facing Deonna Purrazzo on the show. They also were left scrambling earlier this year when Michael Elgin, Dave Crist, and Joey Ryan were all alleged to have committed acts as part of the #SpeakingOut movement.

Impact may have multiple wrestlers leaving the company soon too as well. All 3 members of the Rascalz recently departed. Both Ethan Page and Taya Valkyrie reportedly have contracts that expire soon as well.