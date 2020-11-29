Indie Wrestler Jimmy Rave Announces Retirement From Wrestling Due To Arm Amputation

Indie wrestling star Jimmy Rave has announced his retirement from in ring competition after having his arm amputated due to an infection.

The former ROH wrestler took on his Twitter to make the announcement and he posted a lengthy statement, saying that he has been very blessed for getting to live his dream in professional wrestling for the last 21 years.

However, he revealed that doctors found an infection in his left arm this past Tuesday. According to the wrestling star, by the time he went to see the doctor it was already too late and they had to amputate his arm, effectively ending his in ring career:

“This past Tuesday my world came crashing down when Doctors found an infection in my left arm. I tried toughing it out but by the time I saw a doctor it was too late and they had to amputate my left arm above the elbow. Thus effectively ending my in-ring career.”

This is the hardest tweet I have ever had put out. pic.twitter.com/G9kr8oq7ra — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) November 29, 2020

Jimmy Rave made his pro wrestling debut in 1999 and he made his name wrestling for companies such as ROH and Total Nonstop Action or TNA which is now known as Impact Wrestling.

He is best known for his heel run as part of The Embassy group in ROH. He was nicknamed “The Crown Jewel of the Embassy” and received significant heat from the fans for his heel work.