Jim Cornette Rips Into AEW Talent for Jim Ross Jibe

Former WCW, NWA, WWF and Smoky Mountain Wrestling personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Brandon Cutler’s remarks aimed at AEW commentator Jim Ross.

JR recently talked about the ‘overused’ spot where multiple performers wait outside the ring for a tope suicida. Cutler would respond on Twitter by writing the following:

“THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite 7 vs 7 We’re gonna go outside, cluster up like coils, stand there in a huddle, friends and foes together, side-by-side to catch some leaping idiot going over the top.”

Jim Cornette on Brandon Cutler

Jim Cornette would completely rip into Cutler for making these remarks. “He’s gonna find out that he just the first time he gets a chance to show his little f*cking white ass on television? He’s just pissed off the announcer that might have actually managed to get him over.”

“JR’s the greatest announcer in wrestling, but he’s not Merlin/Magician” Jim Cornette would continue. “You couldn’t get this guy over with a f*cking 10,000 pound tank of helium. But these little f*cking jack offs and their little tree house school boy clique that they’ve got going? When people that obviously know more about the business that they’re in than they do? Whether they want to admit it or not? Whether they can grasp it in their little brains?”

Jim Cornette would finish by lambasting the team at AEW in general. “These people tell them: A) you dumb sh*t, this is what most people think. Yet they’re doing cartwheels and blowing kisses in the air whenever they get a million viewers!”

