Thursday, December 3, 2020

Jim Cornette Says It’s “A Bummer” Watching Vince McMahon on Television

The former WWE employee talks how it's a 'bummer' watching McMahon these days

By Jake Jeremy
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Vince McMahon and his recent WWE television appearances. Mr McMahon was recently seen on the Survivor Series PPV, introducing The Undertaker for his Final Farewell in the company.

Many fans and critics have noted McMahon’s advanced age and look during his recent appearances. Cornette himself would also comment on McMahon’s physical stature as he reaches his mid to late 70s.

Jim Cornette on Vince McMahon

“He looks like an old man” Cornette would begin on the Drive Thru podcast. “The one guy that…everybody that knew him? We thought he would never age. The one guy that they’ve [the fans] seen with all that vim and vigour on television, even if you’ve never met him, or seen him in person.”

- Advertisement -

Jim Cornette would then question why WWE still has McMahon being presented in the ‘same’ way he has been for the past 20+ years on television. “I think it’s just at this point? To have him stand in the ring and do the same type of delivery? Or deliver the message the same kind of way? It might be…it’s a bummer now [to watch]!”

“Maybe he should be in a boardroom setting” Cornette would continue. “I mean make use of the most famous wrestling personality they still have in the company. Make use of him! Just don’t have him doing the same kind of sh*t he used to do, because then you’re comparing it to 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago. Anybody’s gonna lose something [after that long].”

Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Do you think that Vince McMahon needs to stop appearing on WWE programming? Let us know in the comments

Check out the video of Vince McMahon from just 4 years ago to see the difference!

Latest Wrestling News

Jim Cornette Says It’s “A Bummer” Watching Vince McMahon on Television

WWE
Former WWE, TNA, WCW and NWA personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Vince McMahon and his recent WWE television appearances. Mr McMahon was recently seen...
Read more

Arn Anderson: WWE Wanted To ‘Pull The Trigger’ With Nexus But Never Did

WWE
AEW on-screen Coach and former WWE Agent Arn Anderson recently discussed the Nexus faction on his ARN podcast. This week's episode is focused on...
Read more

Renee Paquette Talks Starting Podcast Whilst Pregnant During COVID-19 Restrictions

AEW
Former WWE on-screen personality Renee Paquette (Young) recently discussed her pregnancy on the Oral Sessions Podcast. Oral Sessions is Paquette's newest venture; now on...
Read more

Eugene On If His Character Would Work In 2020

Wrestling News
Nick Dinsmore had a run with WWE from 2004 to 2007 where he portrayed the character of Eugene. He recently sat down for an...
Read more

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

MLW
Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more

Davey Boy Smith Jr. Finished With MLW

MLW
Davey Boy Smith Jr. has finished up with Major League Wrestling. Smith participated in this year's Opera Cup Tournament, but was eliminated in the opening...
Read more

Backstage News On AEW & Impact Wrestling Relationship

AEW
AEW's Winter is Coming was an eventful show, to say the least. We saw Sting's AEW debut, which garnered mainstream headlines and was still...
Read more

News On Sting’s AEW Deal & How He Will Be Used

AEW
Sting debuted for AEW last night at Winter is Coming. Shortly after his appearance on the show, it was announced that he signed a...
Read more

Results

MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Moxley vs. Omega, Sting Debuts

AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming aired live from Daily's Place. Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. In...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (12/2): Ladder Match, Leon Ruff & Damian Priest Team Up

The December 2, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Leon...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (12/1): Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues

Impact Wrestling continued the Knockouts tag team tournament this week and the X-Division title was also on the line. The promotion also announced the...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC