Karl Anderson Teases Appearances At AEW Dynamite

Impact Wrestling star Karl Anderson is teasing an appearance at tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Anderson is one half of the Good Brothers, the Impact Wrestling world tag team champions. Gallows & Anderson reunited with former Bullet Club partner Kenny Omega last night on Impact’s TV show

Omega, Gallows & Anderson will main event next month’s Impact Hard to Kill pay-per-view against Impact World Champion Rich Swann & the Motor City Machine guns.

Ahead of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Anderson sent out the following teaser on social media.