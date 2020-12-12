Kenny Omega Challenges Joey Janella, No DQ Match Set For AEW Dynamite

A new match has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite that will see Kenny Omega take on Joey Janela. It will be a No DQ Match.

AEW did an angle where the AEW World Heavyweight Champion issued a challenge to Janela to a match after he heard fans complain that he beat a late replacement in Sonny Kiss rather than Janela during the world eliminator tournament. This resulted in him being the #1 contender to the AEW World Title.

AEW touted the match announcement by writing, “Omega won the Eliminator Tournament to become #1 contender to the #AEW World Title. His scheduled quarterfinals opponent Joey Janela couldn’t participate due to safety protocols. Now Janela can earn a title shot with a win on Wednesday in his preferred element No DQ Anything Goes.”

AEW Dynamite Card

Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janella – No DQ Anything Goes Match (if Janella wins, he gets a World Title shot)

Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans

Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

The Acclaimed vs. SCU

NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Wardlow) vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends.

- Advertisement -

Kenny Omega Set To Appear On Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling