Kenny Omega Challenges Joey Janella, No DQ Match Set For AEW Dynamite

A new match has been announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite that will see Kenny Omega take on Joey Janela. It will be a No DQ Match.
AEW did an angle where the AEW World Heavyweight Champion issued a challenge to Janela to a match after he heard fans complain that he beat a late replacement in Sonny Kiss rather than Janela during the world eliminator tournament. This resulted in him being the #1 contender to the AEW World Title.
AEW touted the match announcement by writing, “Omega won the Eliminator Tournament to become #1 contender to the #AEW World Title. His scheduled quarterfinals opponent Joey Janela couldn’t participate due to safety protocols. Now Janela can earn a title shot with a win on Wednesday in his preferred element No DQ Anything Goes.”
AEW Dynamite Card
- Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janella – No DQ Anything Goes Match (if Janella wins, he gets a World Title shot)
- Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans
- Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party
- The Acclaimed vs. SCU
- NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante
- Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Wardlow) vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends.