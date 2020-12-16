Matt Jackson Discusses Criticism Of Build For Young Bucks vs. FTR Match

Young Bucks vs. FTR was a match talked about by fans for years, but the build for their very first match was met by criticism from people.

This was something that Matt Jackson discussed while doing an interview with Steven Muehlhausen on The Walkway to Fight Club.

- Advertisement -

“You know, the build maybe could have gone a little bit longer [as] people said it was a little rushed. But again, I don’t think at the end of the day, nobody’s even gonna think about that.”

Instead, Matt thinks fans will remember the match. He brought up his brother Nick noting in the past that fans don’t think of the build to The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 18 and how there was an angle where the nWo tried to kill The Rock with a diesel truck. Instead, fans think of the match.

“I’m not comparing our match to that match. I’m just saying two different matches, but nobody thinks about the delivery of the match. I think we stuck the landing.”

Dax Harwood stated before the match that he thought the contest could have had a better build-up.

Harwood and Cash Wheeler put the AEW Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place last month. This is where Nick and Matt won the titles.