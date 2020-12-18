Update On Matt Riddle’s Contract Negotiations With WWE

Matt Riddle’s WWE contract is reportedly up next August. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Matt Riddle is negotiating a new contract that would keep the 34-year-old with WWE for years to come.

“WWE is working on locking down Riddle, whose contract is up in August,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “It’s said he’s pretty much agreed to terms for a three-year deal at $400,000 per year guaranteed plus $50,000 for every show in Saudi Arabia.”

Meltzer would continue to write that Vince McMahon finds Matt Riddle’s vignettes hilarious, though he doesn’t really get the “Bro gimmick” at this time.

Matt Riddle in WWE

Matt Riddle signed with WWE in 2018, 4 years into his career as a wrestler. He began professional wrestling training at the Monster Factory in 2014. Prior to that, Riddle was a professional MMA fighter. Most notably, he would fight for UFC. Riddle’s fight career was only derailed due to multiple victories being overturned as a result of testing positive for cannabis.

Matt Riddle’s first WWE appearance came at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn during SummerSlam 2018 weekend. Riddle is also a former NXT tag-team champion along with Pete Dunne. The “Broserweights” won the Dusty Rhodes Classic earlier this year and then went on to win the tag belts.

Kurt Angle then announced that Riddle would be joining the WWE main roster. Riddle made his Smackdown debut back in May 2020. He was drafted to Raw in October.

Matt Riddle defeated MVP this week on Raw in a singles match. He is not scheduled to compete this Sunday at WWE TLC.