Mike Bennett Talks How His WWE Run Felt Like “A Lifetime”

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett/Kanellis recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former WWE 24/7 Champion discussed a number of topics during his time on the show, including the ‘whirlwind’ of being in WWE.

Mike Bennett will also be returning to Ring of Honor next weekend at Final Battle 2020. This will be his first appearance for the Sinclair Broadcasting brand since he left at Final Battle 5 years ago to join NJPW, IMPACT and then WWE.

Mike Bennett on ROH and WWE

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting lately, just because of the situation we’re in and where I’m at in my life” Mike Bennett began on Busted Open. “And it’s really crazy to me, to think that five years ago I left Ring of Honor? Within those five years, I essentially lived an entire lifetime.”

Bennett would elaborate further, saying “I went and I did New Japan. I did IMPACT and I did WWE. Which, if you’ve spent even a year at WWE? You know the weight, the toll, and then just the learning experience. This isn’t a negative at all, it’s just the goal, the whirlwind of WWE always feels like a lifetime, because of everything that’s going on there.”

Then Mike Bennett would address how he felt his run in WWE went. Bennett has stated in the past that he didn’t enjoy his creative in WWE, but he feels as though he has grown ‘as a man’ over the past 3 years; dealing with drug addiction and raising a family.

“I’ve grown so much in my career. The last three years might have been a little shoddy and a little kind of not the direction I hoped it would go? But as a human? As a man, as a dad and as a husband? Through these past five years I’ve grown up an insane amount. I had two kids, I bought a house, my relationship with my wife is the best it’s ever been. That is what I’m most proud of.”

