MLW Fusion Preview, Lio Rush’s Debut, Kings of Colosseum

The 2020 Opera Cup continues on tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion. Matches signed for this week’s show include:

ACH vs. Laredo Kid (Opera Cup, opening round)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki (Opera Cup, semi-final)

We will also see the in-ring debut of “The Black Hand of CONTRA Unit.”

MLW Fusion premieres at 7pm (Eastern) on the MLW YouTube channel.

The December 23rd episode of Fusion will be a special event, Kings of Colosseum. Former WWE star Lio Rush will make his in-ring debut on this card.

Finally, MLW President Court Bauer teased on social media that MLW is in talks with yet another ‘major international promotion.’