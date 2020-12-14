More Matches Announced for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15

Following the events of the combined World Tag League and Best of the Super Juniors tour, and the Super J-Cup, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced more matches for their upcoming biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom. For the second consecutive time, Wrestle Kingdom will be a two-day event, taking place on Monday, January 4, and Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

In the conclusion of Best of the Super Juniors, Hiromu Takahashi came out on top in an emotional tournament final against El Desperado. After his victory, he stated that he was interested in fighting the winner of the Super J-Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States. El Phantasmo defeated ACH to win the eight-man Super J-Cup 2020. NJPW has determined that these two will face off on Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day 1, and the winner of their match will challenge Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship the following day.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Guerrillas of Destiny, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, obtained their first World Tag League victory over Juice Robinson and David Finlay, with a little bit of aid from Bullet Club stablemate KENTA. Nevertheless, their names are now penciled in to face the IWGP Tag Team Champions from Suzuki-gun. Heated confrontations between Shingo Takagi and Jeff Cobb, SANADA and EVIL, and Hiroshi Tanahashi and Great O-Khan have resulted in them facing off at Wrestle Kingdom as well.

These are not the full cards for the event.

Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day 1 (January 4, 2021)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great O-Khan

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Best of the Super Juniors Winner vs. Super J-Cup Winner : Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo IWGP Tag Team Championship : Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)

: Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day 1 (January 4, 2021)