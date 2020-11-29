Sunday, November 29, 2020

NXT UK Superstar Says That BT Sport Studios Will Have an ‘Indie Hotbed’ Feel When Fans Return

By Jake Jeremy

NXT UK and former PROGRESS, Fight Club:PRO Superstar Trent Seven recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The WWE Superstar discussed a number of topics during his time on the show; including his Moustache Mountain partner Tyler Bate, the BT Sport studio and possibly moving to RAW or SmackDown.

Trent Seven on BT Sport Studios and NXT UK

“It’s been a very, very bizarre last few months” Trent Seven would begin on the show. “But I just wanted to, on that note…the work that has been put in? Between the staff at NXT UK, WWE and BT Sport? It has been second to none.”

NXT UK moved to BT Sport Studios for the ‘relaunch’ of the weekly show. The COVID-19 pandemic initially meant that there were months without new content for NXT UK, however WWE’s ‘new’ UK television partner BT Sport would offer their in-house studio to host the weekly program.

The show now also has screens featuring WWE fans watching from home. This gives the effect of WWE’s ThunderDome, but at a much smaller scale.

“That studio is, oh it’s absolutely incredible” Trent Seven would continue. “And I for one just can’t wait to see the day when there’s fans in there. Because it’s going to be an absolute…it’s going to be a real kind of independent vibe, kind of a hotbed, but with the production value of WWE. [It’ll have] a world class studio level, so very exciting times on the horizon, I think.”

The UK wrestling scene hit a boom period during the last decade. The likes of Seven, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne were a huge part of the scene, headlining events for the likes of the aforementioned PROGRESS, FCP and RIPTIDE Wrestling.

Have you been watching NXT UK on the WWE Network? Are you enjoying the show? Let us know in the comments

