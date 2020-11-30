Monday, November 30, 2020

The Undertaker On The Original Purpose Of The Hell In A Cell Match

The Undertaker explains why they created the Hell In A Cell

By Anutosh Bajpai
The Undertaker and Kane
The name of Undertaker has become synonym with the Hell In A Cell match as he has wrestled in more than a dozen such bouts and the Dead Man was also one of the two competitors of the first-ever Hell In A Cell match. During his recent appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, the former world champion talked about this match against Shawn Michaels and revealed the reason why they had created the bout.

According to Taker, the main reason for Hell In A Cell was Kane. He explained that the whole thing was designed for keeping the interference out so then Kane can come out and do what nobody else could:

“The main reason for Hell in a Cell was Kane. It was all about Kane, the whole thing was designed for Kane’s debut. You’re gonna keep all outside interference out, and boom, here comes Kane. For Kane to come in and do what no one else could do, which is rip the door off and come face-to-face with his brother. I still think it’s one of the most iconic stare downs ever. It’s a story that lasted 23 years, and one of the greatest stories ever told,”

Undertaker had been feuding with Shawn Michaels in 1997 after Michaels caused the Last Outlaw to lose his WWF world title match against Bret Hart at SummerSlam that year. The first ever Hell In A Cell match was announced between the two stars for Badd Blood: In Your House PPV with the intention of saving the bout from outside interference.

However, Paul Bearer had been teasing the arrival of Kane in the weeks prior to the event and the monster finally made his debut during the show. Kane ripped the door of the Cell structure and he then confronted The Dead Man. The event ended with Kane executing a Tombstone Piledriver on Undertaker, allowing Michaels to pick up the victory.

