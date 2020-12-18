Update On Why Vince McMahon Sent Talent Back To The Performance Center

Recently, several of the bigger male Superstars on the WWE main roster were sent for additional training at the Performance Center. Otis, Keith Lee, Dabbo Kato, Omos and Mace are now taking 2 classes per week. Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak are serving as trainers.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is partly due to Vince McMahon wanting these wrestlers to work more like giants or monsters.

“Part of it is Vince wants more monsters in the ring, as historically whenever WWE business is bad, Vince blames smaller guys on top, but right now, his thought process is he doesn’t have big guys who can work at that level,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

The report continued to say it’s not clear what is happening with Lars Sullivan at the moment. The big man had been up on the main roster for a few weeks but hasn’t been seen since October. Sullivan’s name has not surfaced as one who is taking additional classes at the Performance Center either.

Otis recently responded to reports that he is taking additional classes at the PC during an interview with Fox.

“That Performance Center is a tool for us to get better. If another big man wants to come up to me and wants to work on stuff, or vice versa. We’re always working,” Otis said.