WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames event.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday appears to be finalized as only 5 matches have been announced. It’s possible that a sixth match is added whether that be on the main card or pre-show.

Some of the more notable odds include The Undisputed Era is favored to win the Men’s WarGames Match while Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai are favored to win the Women’s WarGames Match

There are no titles expected to change, according to the odds.

WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds:

WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff 1/2 vs. Johnny Gargano 3/2 vs. Damien Priest 9/4- Triple Threat Match

Cameron Grimes +200 vs. Dexter Lumis -250 – Strap Match

WarGames Match: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) -300 vs. The Kings of NXT +240 (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)

WarGames Match: Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai -200 vs. Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Raquel Gonzalez, Indie Heartwell, and Dakota Kai +150

