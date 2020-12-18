WWE Officially Confirms Signing Of Top Indie Wrestler

WWE officially announced the signing of top indie wrestler Ben Carter to the NXT UK brand during this week’s episode of the show on WWE Network.

A vignette that aired during the episode introduced the indie star to the audience and it featured praising comments from people like the NXT general manager William Regal, Nigel McGuinness and more.

The video package also featured comments from Seth Rollins who helped train Carter at his Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. The former Universal Champion compared the young star to some interesting names:

“Ben Carter came to the United States with a dream, and he is living that dream right now because of how dedicated he is. To me, the sky’s the limit for Ben Carter, it truly is.

He’s one of the most athletically gifted performers I’ve ever seen. The way he moves in the ring reminds me so much of a Dynamite Kid, an Eddie Guerrero. He’s got so much snap, so much whip.”

I came to the states 4 and a half years ago as a kid with a dream.



I had no idea how I was gonna do it… but I knew exactly what I wanted.



That dream, it just came true.



I’m a WWE Superstar. @NXTUK pic.twitter.com/p84kuGa2a1 — Ben Carter (@bencarterbxb) December 17, 2020

The 22-year-old UK star made his pro wrestling debut at the age of 20 in 2018. He has been trained by Marek Brave & Seth Rollins at their Black And Brave Wrestling Academy in the US.

Carter was considered one of the top independent wrestlers before his signing with the promotion and he even made some appearances for AEW before joining the brand.