WWE Posts Job Advertisement For Talent Brand Manager

WWE has posted a new job listing as they are looking to hire a new talent brand manager.

The company launched a new talent management group function. Thus, they want a Manager and Director-level professionals to join them by working at WWE headquarters in Stamford or at their office in Los Angeles.

- Advertisement -

WWE noted this person will look over digital and social media marketing to collaborating with internal and external parties to drive new opportunities for top TV and social media personalities.

This comes after they posted a job alert for a GFX Motion Designer, to help “create motion graphics, animation, and content optimized for Twitch.” This was all part of their Twitch expansion. Here’s the ad:

WWE Talent Management Group will deliver outstanding 360-degree support to our Talent across all lines of business and external partners, amplifying Talent brand value by improving monetization outlets for Talent and WWE.

The Talent Brand Manager (based in NY or LA) will have the opportunity to handle and grow the brands of leading television/social media personalities within the WWE. This person will be a self-motivated, positive, and interpersonal branding professional who has directly led multiple projects for celebrity brand campaigns across any industry.

Responsibilities:

Work and collaborate across multiple business units to develop and execute growth strategies for our talent.

Drive opportunities for talent brands internally and externally.

Align talent goals and personal interests to WWE critical initiatives.

Develop and maintain talent marketing materials.

Collaborate with talent third parties to solicit and assess new opportunities.

Assist in benchmarking economics for talent engagements while providing market intelligence and standard methodologies for holistic brand development.

Able to travel for business as needed (approximately 20-25%) and work a flexible schedule as needed

Qualifications: